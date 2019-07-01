KSP: Man facing several charges after attempting to avoid safety checkpoint

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing several charges after police said he tried to avoid a safety check point.
According to Kentucky State Police, Kevin Bromwell, 53, of Louisville, was driving a 1996 Honda Civic eastbound on US 62 on June 30 and made a U-turn to avoid the checkpoint.
Police said they tried to initiate a traffic stop and he kept going. Officers pursued the vehicle until Bromwell stopped in the 14000 block of US 62. Once he stopped, police said Bromwell took off on foot and was apprehended. While officers were dealing with a passenger, they said Bromwell took off again and was captured again.
Bromwell was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and is facing several charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance for heroin and methamphetamine, reckless driving and escape.
