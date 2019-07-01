Man, woman sitting on Louisville Loop flood wall hit by ATV rider, killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a man and a woman were hit and killed by a man on an ATV in southwestern Jefferson County.
Police say the man and woman were sitting on the flood wall near Lower River Road and Watson Lane when they were hit. It happened shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday on the Levee Trail.
Officers confirmed to WAVE 3 News that both people died. They have not been identified.
Signs on the trail say there are no motorized vehicles allowed on the loop, except for wheelchairs. Harold Adams, from Louisville Public Works, said that ban would include ATVS. There’s a speed limit of 15 miles per hour.
A woman who said she lives nearby told WAVE 3 News she sees and hears ATVs at all hours of the day.
WAVE 3 News spoke to one of the victim’s family and friends. They wouldn’t go into detail about what happened Sunday, but said the woman recently graduated nursing school and has a young child.
The Homicide Unit is handling the death investigation since the incident occurred off-road.
LMPD said no charges are expected against the ATV driver at this point. The investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.