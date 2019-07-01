Neighbors say Lyndon home where man was shot, killed was target of recent drive-by

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neighbors in Lyndon have many questions about a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday afternoon. Residents off Holley Road said they feared something else was going to happen after they say the home that was a crime scene on Sunday, was the same home targeted in a recent drive-by shooting.
“Parties, loud parties into the night,” neighbor Gary Siebe said. “A couple of days ago there was a drive by-shooting and then yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, I got home just before three, and heard a pop went into the house. Two minutes later LMPD was here.”
That shooting happened Sunday around 3:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Holley Road, right off of Shelbyville Road. The victim, believed to be in his mid-teens or early twenties was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, and it’s unclear yet if he lived at the residence.
“When people say it’s too close to home, it’s really too close to home," Siebe said. "It’s right next door,”
There is a visible bullet hole in the window of the home. A Metro Police detective was back at the scene Monday and walked out of the home with a backpack after speaking to someone inside.
There are roughly one dozen homes on Holley Road.
“This is a great neighborhood,” Siebe said. “I still consider it a great neighborhood.”
“We had a group text going on trying to figure out what was going on,” Holley Road resident Kitty Shay said. “Friday night there was a drive-by shooting. We just all want some answers to figure out what exactly it was. They were all more concerned if it was a random shooting and not related, everyone is more concerned about that.”
People who live in the neighborhood say there were a lot of people in and out of the house.
Police have not made any arrests in this case and said as of Monday did not have any new information.
