Person missing in Ohio River, crews conducting water rescue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person is missing as multiple crews work to rescue people from a boat in trouble on the Ohio River.
Crews were called to the river near the New Albany boat ramp, officials said, just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. What happened to the boat to cause the emergency is not yet clear.
Water units with Louisville Fire, New Albany Fire, Clarksville Fire, New Albany police and Yellow EMS all responded to the scene.
One person may have been rescued, but officials are not sure with the number of agencies on the scene.
There is a person still missing.
WAVE 3 News has a reporter on the scene and this story will be updated as we learn more information.
