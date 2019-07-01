Police: Man broke into 4-year-old’s room days after order to have no contact with children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police arrested a Louisville man Saturday, accusing him of breaking into a home and sneaking into a child’s bedroom.
Police say Lorenzo Woods, 25, broke into a home on Clarks Lane, near Preston Highway and Eastern Parkway, around 11 p.m.
The victim’s son went into the kitchen and told his dad there was a stranger in his room, according to Woods’ arrest slip.
The dad confronted Woods in the kitchen and then walked him out of the house, onto the porch so he could call police. Police say while the victim was on the phone with them, Woods took off running.
As an officer arrived, he saw Woods running and took him into custody in a nearby parking lot.
He was charged with second-degree burglary.
Just days before this, Woods took a plea on June 26 and was ordered to have no contact with a minor child, police said.
He is being held at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.