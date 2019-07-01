Pattern of stolen cars used in shootings prompts change to pursuit policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A rise in the number of stolen cars being used in shootings and homicides prompted a change in the Louisville Metro Police Department’s pursuit policy.
A Special Order issued by LMPD chief Steve Conrad states officers can initiate a pursuit if “the officer has determined prior to initiating a pursuit the vehicle is stolen (via MetroSafe) and the commanding officer will acknowledge over the radio, the verified stolen vehicle to continue the pursuit. The commanding officer will be in close proximity, engage in and directly control the pursuit.”
The special order is set to expire on Jan. 1, 2020. Conrad said the effectiveness of the policy will be evaluated prior to that date.
