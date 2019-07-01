Work underway to open Sun Valley pool by mid-July deadline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The clock is ticking for work to be completed on Sun Valley pool on Bethany Lane in Valley Station. With an advertised opening of July 15, Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler (District 14) knows there’s much work to do in little time.
Crews are in the process of painting the pool. After the final coat is put on tonight or tomorrow, it will need three days to cure before water can be added.
"We need to figure out if the pump and the filter are working. We know the filter needs to be, the sand needs to be changed and all that that needs to be done,” said Fowler. “That hasn't been done in a long time. Then the health department has to inspect it, and we're hoping all that can be done next week."
Sun Valley is one of four Louisville Metro public pools that did not open this summer due to budget issues. Fowler lined up volunteer contract work and is using funds from her council discretionary fund to cover costs. Those costs include paying for lifeguards.
This morning at the Oldham County YMCA, seven lifeguard candidates started training to take their certification tests.
After Fowler put out a Facebook post for lifeguards on June 26, she said 23 people contacted her immediately. Three of those are already certified.
“It looks like we’ll be open from the 15th until school starts," said Fowler. "After that we hope to be open until Labor Day on weekends provided we have lifeguards.”
According to Fowler, several of the lifeguards said they’re willing to work weekends.
Mason Guarino is a lifeguard in training. He doesn't live far from the pool and wanted to learn more after a friend worked at Sun Valley last year.
“I love swimming, and I also really wanted to learn CPR and First Aid," Guarino said. "Also I really needed a summer job.”
Fowler is encouraging anyone who wants to make sure area kids don’t face another summer without neighborhood pools to donate to the public swimming pool project of the Louisville Parks Foundation. Click this link to go to the donation page. In the drop down menu under My donation is for, select Public Swimming Pool Project.
