Arrangements set for Woody Porter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for long-time Louisville business owner Woody Porter.
Friends and family paid their respects during visitation today at A.D. Porter and Sons Funeral Home, the family business of which Porter served as CEO.
Porter's funeral will take place Wednesday at St. Stephen Church on South 15th Street at Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to One West and the Woodford R. Porter, Jr. Scholarship Fund at Simmons College of Kentucky.
