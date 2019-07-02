Billy Reed: South Enders never forget where they come from

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hello, my name is Billy and I’m a South Ender. I say that with pride. I have never forgotten from whence I came.
That may come as a surprise to some who have been trashing me for a column I intended as a tribute to Bellarmine basketball coach Scott Davenport, another South Ender.
They accused me – often in vulgar, harsh, and threatening terms – of perpetuating what they admit is a stereotype of the South End. I agree the stereotype exists, and I deplore it.
But where my critics and I disagree is whether there also are some real reasons why Kohl’s, to cite one example, declined to locate a store in the South End. I think it is important to identify those reasons and do something to fix them.
I lived in the South End from 1950 through 1956, second grade through seventh. I went to Jacobs Elementary for a year, the new Sallie B. Rutherford for four years, and duPont Manual Junior for a year.
For three years, my family (two adults, two children) lived in a one-bedroom duplex on Evangeline Avenue. Then we moved to a small house on South Third that was a relative mansion compared to the duplex.
At the time, America was becoming more prosperous than it had ever been. Everybody wanted one of those exotic new devices called television sets. Many wanted a gas-guzzling car in order to travel on the new interstate highways, stay at a new Holiday Inn, or dine out at one of the new fast-food restaurants.
Nobody had credit cards in those days, meaning the heads of households either had to pay cash or work out some kind of payoff plan with retailers. Unfortunately, in many cases, wages weren’t keeping up with the demand for goods, creating stress for the heads of many households.
I learned much about life, the good and bad of it, in those formative years in the South End. I had friends who had vast potential, but lacked the means to develop it. For many, the only option was going straight into the work force after high school.
We moved to Lexington just before my eighth-grade year and I experienced culture shock for the first time.
My new school, Morton Junior High, was as close to a private prep school as a public school can be. My new friends were the sons and daughters of doctors, lawyers, and business owners. They wore clothes from the best Lexington stores and lived in what looked like mansions to me. College was a foregone conclusion for most of them.
At first I felt more alone than I’d ever been. But I began to adjust when a popular basketball player took a liking to me and let me be one of his hang-around guys.
I didn’t have much reason to revisit the South End until 1975, when court-ordered school busing for desegregation purposes led to violent encounters between police and protesters. The most violent occurred one night outside Valley High School on Dixie Highway.
The same thing was happening in Boston, and the national media covered the conflicts in both cities. In my role as general columnist for The Courier-Journal, I felt badly for the peaceful people in the South End. I had hoped they wouldn’t be measured by the rock throwers.
My critics say that all that was a long time ago and has nothing to do with the South End today. I hope that’s true. But when I see that 28 percent of the South End lives below the federal poverty level today, it gives me pause.
When I brought this up Tuesday at a luncheon that included Metro Council members Rick Blackwell and Cindi Fowler, South End business leader Vince Jarboe, Drew Deener of ESPN680 and Dawne Gee of WAVE 3 News, I got an interesting response from one of the group.
This person said the 28 percent consisted of refugees who were happy and grateful to be here, no matter the circumstances. And why didn’t I write about the other 72 per cent, most of whom were successful and happy?
I applaud the South End’s diversity. But does that attract or repel new business and developers? I don’t know.
I love the South End. It’s a part of who I am. It’s probably where I began forming the idea of trying to be a champion against injustice and for equal opportunity. And I suspect the South End has been given the short end of the stick when economic development money is being spread around.
But after talking with leaders such as Blackwell, Fowler and Jarboe, I’m convinced that a new generation of South Enders is determined to get the roots of the stereotype, kill them, and do everything possible to make the South End a place where businesses, hospitals, hotels, and top-of-the line shopping malls will locate and flourish.
Having said that, I realize nothing I’ve said here will change the minds of those who send me hate tweets or mail. It’s just the nature of our times, and any columnist or commentator is an easy target because the free press is under attack as never before.
I am gratified that a lot of people read the original column in its entirety and understood I was paying tribute to Scotty for overcoming his humble South End roots and doing more than anybody to bring Bellarmine into NCAA Division I.
It should be an uplifting story for any kid from what many would consider a disadvantaged background. It should be a beacon of hope for young people who fear they’ll be cheated out of opportunity due to lack of means or mentorship.
In defending what I wrote originally, I am not going to be drawn into a fight about the South End. I’m for the South End. I wish the best for all the good people in that part of our city. Every place I’ve worked, I’ve always told my colleagues, “Don’t forget the South End.”
I will continue to preach that when I can.
I’m Billy, and I’m a South Ender.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter and regular contributor of sports columns to WAVE3.com. Contact him at billyreedcolumns@gmail.com.
