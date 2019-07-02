Bookmark This: 2019 college football preview notebook

Everybody loves to hate on Notre Dame. I’m not an ND-hater, but I don’t love the program, either. While I think the Irish should join a conference in lieu of special treatment for postseason consideration, I often disagree with folks who blast Notre Dame for playing a weak schedule. More often than not, the Irish do play some pretty good teams. This year’s schedule includes road games at Georgia, Michigan and Stanford, as well as home dates with USC and Virginia Tech. And since we all know many of these home-and-home, made-for-TV tilts are often inked five or 10 years in advance, give the Irish credit for adding dates with Ohio State, Wisconsin and Texas A&M, not to mention the ACC rotation that will include games against Florida State, Clemson and Miami (Fla.) in the coming years.