Death penalty dropped in Jeffersonville murder, cannibalism case

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The death penalty has been taken off the table for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend and eating her body parts.
Joseph Oberhansley is charged with mutilating and murdering Tammy Jo Blanton, 46, on September 11, 2014, in her Jeffersonville home.
Attorneys for Oberhansley said they reached an agreement with prosecutors in which Oberhansley will withdraw his insanity plea in exchange and not present any mental health evidence in his defense. In exchange, the state will seek a life sentence without parole.
The motion was agreed to on June 28.
