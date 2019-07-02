Dream trip turns into nightmare for Louisville lawyer’s family, friends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A dream trip about 90 minutes from Anchorage, Alaska turned into a nightmare for friends and family of Louisville attorney Bill Hartlage, 76.
"My heart goes out to his family, who I'm sure is spending their time right now looking for him," Hartlage’s friend and fellow attorney Keith Sparks said.
Many in the legal community are worried and saddened after they heard Hartlage was missing in Alaska.
A State Police search began June 27 for the Louisville attorney after he didn't return from fly fishing in the state recreational area of Willow Creek.
After Alaska State Troopers led a search by air, boat and by ground with dogs, family members stated on social media they fear he drowned in high water in the area.
Authorities have not recovered a body and do still have a description of Hartlage for visitors, but have suspended their search.
Of fly fishing Sparks said, "It's just very relaxing and almost a spiritual experience."
He said of Hartlage's joy in it, "He traveled extensively to fish and he would make annual trips to Arkansas, out west and fish the Smokies, and to Florida."
But Sparks said when Hartlage left for Alaska, the active outdoorsman was truly living a dream.
Circuit Judge Jack Seay agreed, "He loved that better than just about anything else."
The search for Hartlage, who taught fly-tying seminars and also hand-built fly rods, began June 27 when his family said he hadn't returned from fishing at Willow Creek.
Seay, a Circuit Judge in Nelson, Larue and Hart Counties said, "It was very sad news, my heart goes out to his wife and his family, I hope for the best but it doesn't sound good."
Hartlage spent much of his career as a defense attorney working in Bardstown at Fulton Hubbard & Hubbard.
Friends said the effective advocate in the courtroom never lost sight of what was important.
Sparks said, "He was over-the-top friendly outgoing, funny, charming, and direct."
He loved his family, sang in the church choir, in barber shop quartet competitions and cherished dancing with his wife.
Seay said he was also a huge fan of Bellarmine Basketball. A friend who posted on Facebook stated, "If Bill isn't found at Knights Hall, will have an empty seat across from the bench. He's been a dedicated fan. Prayers he is found."
State park workers assisted in the search for Hartlage. Police said unfortunately high country snow and glacial melt from hot weather has Willow Creek and the nearby river running at high levels, made further searching too dangerous.
