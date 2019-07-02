Ex-LMPD cop sentenced to federal prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer who admitted to sexually abusing minors through the Youth Explorer Program is headed to federal prison.
A 16 year sentence for Kenneth Ryan Betts, 34, of Shelbyville, was accepted by U.S. District Court Judge David Hale today.
Betts pleaded guilty to enticement and child pornography.
Hale rejected Betts’ initial plea deal saying a 15-year sentence was too lenient.
Once his prison sentence has been served, Betts will be supervised release for 20 years.
