Fire destroys acres of Meade Co. wheat field

FLAHERTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A devastating fire in a wheat field kept firefighters in Meade County busy for several hours this afternoon.
Firefighters from Flaherty, Meade County and Ekron fire departments were called out to Hager Farms, near the corner of U.S. 60 and the Joe Prather Highway, around 12:15 p.m. to find dozens of acres of wheat engulfed in flames.
According to the owners of the property, they were cutting and bailing straw when farming equipment hit a rock and ignited a spark.
Approximately 50 acres have burned.
Firefighers were finally able to get the things under control about two hours after the alarm was sounded.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.