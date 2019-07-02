The first AbioCor artificial heart was implanted 18 years ago today in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday marks the 18th anniversary of a major medical breakthrough that took place right here in Louisville.
Robert Tools received the first-ever AbioCor, a fully implantable artificial heart, at Louisville’s Jewish Hospital in 2001.
Tools would die from a stroke five months later.
A second patient lived with the AbioCor for 17 months until he died in 2003 when the device wore out.
The AbioCor was implanted in more than a dozen men from 2001-2004, and was named the invention of the year by TIME magazine in 2001.
The technology evolved into something called the Impella, a smaller device that takes over pumping of the heart and helps it rest and recover.
Massachusetts-based Abiomed installed its 100,000th Impella device last year.
