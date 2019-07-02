Floyd Co. health department wants city ordinance regulating extreme wrestling

WARNING: This story contains a photo some may consider graphic.
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A bloody extreme wrestling match was among the topics discussed by New Albany Council Members at a meeting Monday night.
It comes after a match held June 23 at a venue on South Street that prompted a HIV health alert.
The Trainwreck event was advertised as a “fans bring the weapons match, thumbtack match and panes of glass match."
Video shows wrestler Dakota Bostock, 20, diving head first into a shopping cart full of light bulbs.
Later, he was lifted up and slammed into a sheet of glass.
His father told WAVE 3 News he’s upset the event didn’t offer proper medical care.
“My son was injured. He entered that (match) of his own decision. I wish I could have changed his mind, unfortunately I couldn’t,” Shawn Bostock, Dakota’s father, said. “But I can tell you he laid back there for 45 minutes waiting for -- somebody called his mom. And she drove, picked him up and took him to the hospital. He received little to no care past a towel.”
Dakota needed 40 staples and five internal stitches.
City leaders aren’t happy with the event organizers, either.
The city planning commission wasn’t notified ahead of the match and the location was against zoning regulations.
A zoning violation was issued to the property owner.
The local health department is asking the city to create an ordinance to regulate bloody wrestling matches like this one.
“About one out of seven people that are HIV positive don’t know they’re HIV positive,” Dr. Tom Harris, with the Floyd County Health Department, said. “And you can look at any of the videos or tapes or stills from this event and see that there was a large quantity of blood spilled and there’s a risk.”
Shawn Bostock added: “It’s been in the media that all wrestlers were tested. I can attest to you right now that that’s false. My son did not have his test until this past Friday -- five days after the match.”
After the New Albany council meeting Monday, Trainwreck issued the following statement on its Facebook page:
The Rustic Frog in New Albany is advertising a wrestling “death match” for August 3 and 4.
