FORECAST: Hot and humid with scattered storms

Scattered showers and storms begin to pop during the early afternoon. Plenty of rain, gusty winds and lightning will accompany the strongest storms.
Storms fade around sunset before we cool into the upper 60s and low 70s overnight.
Tomorrow and July 4th will be a repeat of today with highs near 90 and scattered afternoon and evening storms.
Keep the WAVE 3 Weather App handy for the latest update on Thursday's storms especially if you have outdoor plans.
Scattered storms remain in the forecast through the weekend as a cold front approaches.
TODAY: Partly sunny; Hot & humid; Scattered thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 93° (heat index: 95°-100°)
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms early (30%); Partly cloudy; LOW: 74°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; Hot & humid; Scattered thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 90° (heat index: 95°-100°)
