FORECAST: Scattered afternoon storms with highs in the low 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures are quickly rising into the 80s in many locations this morning. Eventually, we'll max out in the low 90s again this afternoon with heat indices in the 95 to 100-degree range.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms pop during the mid-afternoon, sticking around through the evening. These can produce locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and plenty of lightning.
The storms fade after sunset allowing us to be dry overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. Expect a repeat of today on Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90.
Rain chances increase Friday and Saturday as a cold front approaches. In the wake of the cold front, cooler temperatures are expected to start next week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny; Hot & humid; Scattered thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 93° (heat index: 95°-100°)
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms early (30%); Partly cloudy; LOW: 74°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; Hot & humid; Scattered thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 90° (heat index: 95°-100°)
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.