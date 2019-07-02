Funeral arrangements announced for young Louisville father killed after visiting newborn twins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements are set for the Louisville man killed as he left the hospital where he visited his newborn twins.
Tyrese Garvin, 20, was gunned down on Roselane Street on the evening of June 20 as he walked home from the hospital. The mother of his children told WAVE 3 News he had just held his twins, who were born June 14, for the first time.
He died at the hospital days later.
Three juveniles have been arrested and charged in Garvin’s death. Police call it a random shooting.
Family members told community activist Christopher 2X to share his funeral arrangements.
Garvin’s funeral service will be Saturday, July 6 at noon at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church (1620 Anderson St.).
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon that day.
