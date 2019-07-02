2 injured when train, car collide in Henryville

By Annie Moore | July 1, 2019 at 8:57 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 8:57 PM

HENRYVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Two people were taken to University Hospital after their car was hit by a train in Henryville Monday night.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirms the call came in at 6:20 p.m. of a wreck involving a train and small passenger vehicle.

Once on scene, crews found two people inside the vehicle. They were both taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries and one with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident happened near U.S. 31 and Eagle Club Road in Henryville.

Officials are investigating.

