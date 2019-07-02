Jury finds Navy SEAL not guilty of murder

FILE - In this Thursday, May 30, 2019, file photo, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military courtroom on Naval Base San Diego with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Julie Watson, File) (Source: Julie Watson)
July 2, 2019 at 5:46 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 5:52 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military jury in San Diego has found a Navy SEAL not guilty of committing murder in Iraq.

The jury Tuesday also found Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher not guilty of all other counts except for the violation of posing for photographs with a dead war casualty.

Gallagher was accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner who had been wounded by an airstrike in Iraq in 2017 and other crimes.

He had also been accused of attempted murder.

