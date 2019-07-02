Louisville teens will have products in Emmy gift bags

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville teens will have their products featured in the swag bag given to celebrities during the prime time Emmy celebrations in September.
Hailey Hertzman, 13, and Katie Vonder Haar, 13, started their company, Ooh La Lemon, in July of 2018 after winning the 2017 National Entrepreneur of the Year award.
Hailey and Katie made a custom lemon print matching dog leash, collar and bow tie set so celebrities can match their pets.
“We love our pets and wanted to give the award nominees something special for their dogs too,” Hailey said.
“We worked with a design professional to create a fresh and colorful unique print incorporating our fun and bright colors of yellow and teal,” explained Katie.
The set will be included in the 2019 red carpet style luxury lounge that opens two days before the Emmys are given out. Hailey and Katie will attend the party and have the chance to meet all the celebrities getting their product.
“It would be amazing if some of these celebrities would promote our products on their own social media account, and I hope we get lots of photos with them!” Katie said.
Ooh La Lemon will be selling their celebrity gifts at Norton Commons Farmer’s Market this summer. If you would like to see more of the products the girls have for sale click or tap here.
