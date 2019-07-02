Man accused of shooting driver on I-264 arrested in Indianapolis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A passenger accused of shooting a driver on the Watterson Expressway (I-264) last month was caught by police in another state.
Jeremy Seeramlal, 23, was arrested by Indianapolis Police and transferred to Louisville’s jail on Monday.
Police say he shot a man who was driving on I-264 near Newburg Road on Saturday, June 15.
The victim was able to pull over, but that’s when police say Seeramlal jumped in the driver’s seat and took off.
He was identified by the victim, who is still recovering.
Seeramlal will be arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault and robbery.
