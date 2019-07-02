Man arrested at Kentucky Kingdom for leaving dog in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Tennessee Lyft driver was arrested at Kentucky Kingdom over the weekend for cruelty to animals.
Issac Talavera, 27, is accused of leaving a small dog inside a hot vehicle on a 92 degree day.
When police responded to the Expo Center parking lot, they say the dog was in obvious distress, panting heavily with glazed eyes. The car windows were cracked but there was no water in the car, police said.
The officer broke the window, got the dog, who was sweaty and limp, to somewhere cool and gave it some water.
The dog was handed over to Metro Animal Services.
Talavera was charged with second-degree cruelty to animals Sunday.
