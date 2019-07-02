Man, woman hit, killed by ATV on Louisville Loop flood wall identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman and man in their 20s became the victims of an ATV crash in the middle of the night on the Louisville Loop.
Tatiana Cahill, 23, and John P. Rosenbarger IV, 24, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer on Tuesday.
Early Sunday morning, police said Cahill and Rosenbarger were sitting on the flood wall near Lower River Road and Watson Lane. That’s part of the Levee Trail of the Louisville Loop.
At some point after midnight, an ATV rider in the area hit both of the victims.
The coroner said Cahill died at the scene of the crash just before 2 a.m.
Rosenbarger was rushed to University Hospital, but died around 2:15 a.m.
Both of the victims died from blunt force injuries.
Family of Cahill told WAVE 3 News she recently graduated nursing school and had a young child.
Though motorized vehicles are not permitted on the Louisville Loop, police said they do not expect to file charges against the ATV rider at this point.
Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate.
