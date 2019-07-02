Nearly 10,000 customers without power in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A large power outage is affecting thousands of customers in south Louisville on Tuesday night.
When it was first reported shortly after 5 p.m., 14,987 customers were without power. Those outages were largely along and east of I-65 between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway.
By 5:30 p.m., the outage was still affecting 9,441 customers.
LG&E’s outage map shows they hope to have power restored by 7 p.m.
WAVE 3 News has reached out to the utility company to find out what caused the outage, but has not heard back.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.