Nearly 10,000 customers without power in south Louisville

Nearly 10,000 customers without power in south Louisville
Nearly 10,000 customers remain without power.
By Laurel Mallory | July 2, 2019 at 5:32 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 5:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A large power outage is affecting thousands of customers in south Louisville on Tuesday night.

When it was first reported shortly after 5 p.m., 14,987 customers were without power. Those outages were largely along and east of I-65 between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway.

By 5:30 p.m., the outage was still affecting 9,441 customers.

LG&E’s outage map shows they hope to have power restored by 7 p.m.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to the utility company to find out what caused the outage, but has not heard back.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.