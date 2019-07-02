New Albany’s new city hall taking shape through redevelopment

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – New Albany's future city hall is in the midst of an extreme makeover.
Transforming the more than 160-year-old building into a modern workplace hasn’t been easy. And until now, it hasn’t looked like too much has changed on the outside of the former Reisz Furniture building downtown.
Developer Denton Floyd said since December, crews have been working relatively unnoticed inside. There, they’ve been making improvements to the structure, so the building’s safe. Now that the stabilization work has finished, it can start taking shape.
Inside the Reisz Furniture building, crews have finished removing columns in the future council chambers, putting steel beams to stabilize the building in their place.
“And so now, we’ve secured the building and we’re ready for improvements,” said Clayton Pace, Director of Construction for Denton Floyd Redevelopment.
Built in the 1850s, the Reisz Furniture building was once an eyesore downtown after sitting empty for many years.
In the next three months, that will change as redevelopers finish brickwork, put in new windows and work on a stair-tower inside. Around that same time, Denton said passersby should be able to see the new glass elevator take shape all the way from the Sherman Minton Bridge.
“Bring it back to life with just modern amenities, modern finishes that are more conducive to today’s times but we also want to retain the historic character of the building, the architectural features that you just don’t see on new construction buildings anymore,” said Brandon Denton, co-founder of Denton Floyd Redevelopment.
The current city hall has long outgrown its space, paying $6 million in rent over the years. Both issues will be addressed by redeveloping Reisz.
“This asset will belong to the citizens of New Albany,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said. “It’s a property that we’ll own, everyone will own and it will be a great opportunity to combine operations in the city. So it’ll make us more efficient and get us out from that endless rent we’ve been paying.”
And instead of an eyesore on the riverfront, the building will serve as a catalyst for even more growth in downtown.
“From our experience, when we come in here and we renovate and breathe new life into these buildings, it really causes a positive ripple effect,” Denton said. "Not just for the building itself, but the community and area around it.
“We’re very, very proud of the fact that once this building is complete, it’s going to breathe new life back into the community, it’s going to bring a sense of identity to the community and it’s really going to be a legacy for the citizens of New Albany to really hang their hat on for many, many years. We’re excited to be a part of that.”
“We’re moving forward but at the same time, we’re preserving our past,” Gahan said. “So I’m really happy with where it is today.”
Restoring the historic Reisz building and turning it into New Albany’s new city hall will cost around $5.5 million. The building will be ready for city hall by the end of the year.
