Witness: Police chase sped through UofL’s campus before pedestrian was hit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on the campus of the University of Louisville on Tuesday night.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s just south of the railroad tracks on Floyd Street, near UofL’s soccer stadium.
Officials confirmed a person was hit by a car at that location. His or her condition is not yet known, but crews will rush the victim to University Hospital.
A witness on the scene told WAVE 3 News she was picking up her daughter from soccer practice and saw what happened.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she saw a speeding car with no license plate fly through the intersection of Floyd and University Boulevard, by the McDonald’s.
Right after, the witness said a marked police car and unmarked police car, followed by numerous other police units, drove by, chasing the suspect. She heard the impact when the car hit the pedestrian and crashed, and saw the ambulance rushing to the scene.
“It was one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen,” she told WAVE 3 News.
There was a practice letting out just after the chase, the witness said, that could’ve made it a lot worse.
“If (the suspect) was two minutes later there would have been 60 kids crossing the street,” she said.
Traffic on Floyd Street is blocked. Drivers should avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
