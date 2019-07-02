Police: Suspects riding Bird scooter stole woman’s phone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was robbed of her cell phone on University of Louisville’s campus outside the Brandies School of Law on June 5.
Police say Mark Calloway, 21, and Roynisha Sublett, 24, pulled in front of the victim on a motorized Bird scooter, took her phone and then rode off.
Calloway and Sublett then sold the phone at the Goss Avenue Kroger, using Sublett’s ID.
The victim was able to identify the suspects from campus surveillance video.
The two were arrested Saturday, and are both facing second-degree robbery charges.
