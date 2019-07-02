Search continues for man after boat capsizes in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are continuing to search for a man who fell off a boat into the Ohio River.
The 18’ fiberglass boat capsized by the McAlpine Dam around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to witnesses.
Donald Watson, 26, of Louisville, and Levell Washington, 28, of Jeffersonville, were thrown overboard, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Officials said Washington managed to jump from the boat and was swept through the gates of the dam before he was rescued by the Clarksville Fire Department.
Watson was last seen struggling before he went under the surface.
Officers said both men were not wearing lifejackets until right before the collision occurred.
According to DNR officials there was an apparent malfunction with the boat’s motor. Investigators said Watson recently purchased the boat and Monday was the first time he took it out on the Ohio River.
