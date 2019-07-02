U.S. Army celebrates change in command at Fort Knox

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - A new chapter started Monday at Fort Knox, as the Army celebrated a change in command at Human Resources Command.
Major General Joseph Calloway replaced Major General Jason Evans as Commander General of U.S. Army Human Resources Command.
“I’m deeply humbled to have the privilege of taking the colors today from a great leader, Jason Evans, and to lead the great group of professionals...that make up the HRC team," Calloway said. "Unless you’ve served here and served with them, you really underestimate just how tremendous the group really is.”
The HRC conducts distribution, strategic talent management, information technology, and soldier programs and services throughout the whole Army.
The unit has been headquartered at Fort Knox since 2010.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.