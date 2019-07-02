Vigil hosted to remember Crystal Rogers, missing mother of 5

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It was four years ago when Crystal Rogers disappeared. Monday night, the Bardstown community gathered at a vigil to mark a painful time.
The mystery surrounding the mother of five has gotten national attention, but still no one has been charged.
Prior to the vigil, her children put up signs to remind people of their mother. They line the street leading up to St. Thomas Church in Bardstown.
“It’s so touching and moving to ride down that road," Sherry Ballard, Crystal’s mother, said. This is where I attend church.”
This vigil is something Ballard plans to do every single year so that no one forgets Crystal is gone.
”Because I hear of so many missing people -- you hear of them one minute, and never again," Ballard said. "And my daughter has not been found and I don’t want her to be forgotten. This is what I have to do to keep this out in the public.”
Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015. Police later found her car with a flat tire on the shoulder of the Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, cellphone and purse still in it.
The only person to have been named as a suspect is Brooks Houck, Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.
Police have never charged him.
Ballard says the passing time hasn’t led to any new leads.
"There’s a new sheriff in town, the Sheriff’s Department has been great to work with,” Ballard said.
Also at the vigil, people remembered Crystal’s father. Tommy Ballard was shot and killed while hunting nearly three years ago. It’s unknown who pulled the trigger.
A family’s pain, still being carried by others at the vigil.
"I’ve had so much support from this town,” Ballard said.
The new Nelson County sheriff, Ramon Pineiroa, had said one of the first things he planned to do after taking office is hire a new detective to help with the Crystal Rogers case.
