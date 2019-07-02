Woman behind LMPD Credit Union money scheme takes federal plea deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman at the center of an FBI investigation for allegedly stealing money from the Louisville Metro Police Officer’s Credit Union has accepted a plea deal, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Josephine Crowe, 46, was a vice president of the credit union, having worked there for years. On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft.
WAVE 3 News broke the story last year after learning that officers had fictitious loans in their names and were missing money.
The investigation caused the credit union’s board to be suspended, and would later lead to the credit union being shut down.
Over a period of several years, dozens of police officers fell victim to Crowe’s alleged scheme, said Louisville attorney Allen Cobb, who represents 17 victims. Cobb said his team has recovered about $1 million for their clients. It is still unclear exactly how much money was missing.
WAVE 3 News is working to confirm the conditions of the plea deal.
