Woman who slipped at Jack Casino awarded $3 million

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman who slipped at Jack Casino has been awarded $3 million by a Hamilton County grand jury.
The 2016 incident was captured on surveillance video. On the left hand side of the screen was a “wet floor” sign that had collapsed. The video shows a Jack employee walk around it but not pick it up.
Moments later Lynda Sadowski walked toward the sign and slipped. Her lawyer says she broke her knee cap and had metal hardware placed in her knee.
The casino’s attorney argued that the collapsed sign was visible and that she wasn’t paying attention to her surroundings. But the jury did not buy that argument and awarded her the $3 million.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.