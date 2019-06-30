11-year-old boy with autism drowns in backyard pool in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - An 11-year-old boy with autism drowned Saturday afternoon in his neighbor’s pool in Florence, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy, Madou Ba, was found unconscious in a neighbor’s pool after his parents reported him missing, according to the office.
Deputies say they were dispatched just after 5 p.m. to the Rose Petal Drive home when Madou’s family found he had not been seen for 20 minutes.
When deputies learned the family had visited a neighbor’s home that had a pool, they requested that the neighbor check the pool area to find the boy. The neighbor found the child submerged in the pool unconscious and began CPR.
Madou was transported to St. Elizabeth and died shortly after arriving to the emergency room, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators believe Madou was drawn to the water and jumped over the fence before entering the pool.
According to investigators, early indications show it appears to have been an accident.
