First phase of Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana renovations complete

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana has completed the first phase of its $21 million expansion project.
The organization unveiled the completed renovations at its new facility on Wednesday, located in the former Greater Louisville Medical Society building on W Chestnut Street. In addition to guest rooms, kitchens and common areas, guests got a first look at brand-new, brightly-colored artwork by renowned artist Jeff Hanson.
Optimist International, a community service-based organization which serves to create an optimistic future for youth, commissioned the original piece, which hangs on the 4th floor. Its purpose is to commemorate Optimist’s Louisville heritage since 1919.
“This is the first time I saw it all come together and it’s even more impactful in person when you see the color, you see the texture, you see how bright and cheerful it is and what it does to just make this space a happier place.” Rebecca Butler Mona, International President for Optimist International, said.
Renovations for RMHCK were announced in August 2018 with work starting in September. The new week includes 25 new guest rooms and sits adjacent to the existing facility at 550 First Street. That building will be renovated later this summer as part of Phase 2 of the project, according to the organization.
Families began moving into the new wing Monday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.