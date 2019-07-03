FORECAST: Highs near 90 with scattered thunderstorms

Highs return to near 90° this afternoon as rain chances increase. A few of this afternoon's storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and locally heavy rain. Once again, rain chances taper off overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.
The Fourth of July looks much like today.
An approaching front bumps up rain chances Friday and Saturday before it moves through Sunday. Highs remain near 90 through the weekend.
TODAY: Patchy AM fog; Partly sunny; Hot & humid; Scattered thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 90° (heat index: 95°-100°)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; LOW: 72°
THURSDAY – July 4th: Partly sunny; Hot & humid; Scattered thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 90° (heat index: 95°-100°)
