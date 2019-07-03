Grade Lane fire station will stay open amid budget crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire’s station at Grade Lane will stay open after all.
It was among the many public safety entities on the chopping block as Mayor Greg Fischer and city leaders have been trying to solve the budget crisis.
Instead of closing the Grade Lane station, the department will add what is called a quint to Engine Company 11 at 1025 Rubel Ave., according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon by Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick. A quint offers capabilities of both a truck and an engine, and in this case it will replace Ladder Truck 7 and Engine 11 companies.
The change will result in the same number of firefighter reductions as the previously considered plan – 15, or four firefighters per shift, plus relief, the statement said.
Frederick is scheduled to speak at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
