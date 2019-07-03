Humana hiring 400+ seasonal employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Humana is hiring 475 seasonal workers to help during open enrollment for Medicare.
Interviews will begin on July 27. Start dates for the enrollment representatives range from Sept. 3 to Oct. 7.
The employees will work for up to six months and will respond to questions and help enter application information into Humana’s enrollment system.
Humana is looking for professionals with customer service experience and proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel.
Anyone interested in applying should click or tap here and search for requisition number R-218859.
