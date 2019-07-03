Indiana man accused of authorizing illegal hunting on someone else’s property

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man has been arrested for allowing people to illegally hunt on property that wasn’t his.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said a tip led them to Branden Fischbach, 28, of Corydon. Investigators said Fischbach called in a wild turkey for an unlicensed Michigan hunter, who killed the animal on property Fischbach claimed to own in Harrison County. The animal was then taken back to Michigan.
Not only does Fischbach own no property in Indiana, according to investigators, but he also invited multiple other people to hunt on the farm. Throughout 2018-19, three white-tailed deer, a wild turkey and a bobcat were all illegally killed on the property.
Investigators also discovered a Michigan hunter had left his handgun in Fischbach’s possession during a hunting trip. That same gun had been reported stolen from a pawn shop in New Albany in June, according to officials.
Fischbach has been charges with illegal possession of wild turkey, illegal possession of deer, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer. Multiple illegal hunting charges are pending for others involved in the case.
Information regarding Indiana’s hunting rules and regulations can be found here.
Anyone with further information has been encouraged to call the Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536. Information can be given anonymously by calling 1-800-TIPIDNR.
