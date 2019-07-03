Indicted Clark Co. judge booked after facing Indianapolis judge

Booking photo of Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams.
By Charles Gazaway | July 3, 2019 at 1:59 PM EDT - Updated July 3 at 1:59 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County Circuit Court judge indicted after a fight that left him and another judge with gunshot wounds has surrendered himself to Indianapolis authorities.

After appearing in a Marion County courtroom this morning, Andrew Adams was processed into the jail and ordered released from custody.

Adams was indicted June 28 on seven counts in connection with an altercation outside a downtown Indianapolis White Castle during the early morning hours of May 1. Adams, along with fellow judge Bradley Jacobs, were wounded in the shooting.

Alfredo Vazquez, 23, and Brandon Kaiser, 41, were also indicted for the shootings of Adams and Jacobs. Court documents allege both judges were shot by Kaiser during the fight.

Following the indictment, Adams was suspended with pay.

