Jamon Brown Weekend offers fun for Louisville kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jamon Brown Foundation has announced Jamon Brown Weekend, a several-day event aimed at providing some summer fun for local kids.
Below is a list of events associated with Jamon Brown Weekend:
Friday, July 12: Skate Party at Champs at 9851 LaGrange Road from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a maximum of 150 kids allowed for the skating party. Admission is free.
Saturday, July 13: A football camp has been scheduled at Personal Fitness and Rehabilitation (formerly Baptist Sports Facility) on Sycamore Place. In-person registration begins at 8 a.m. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday, July 13: A swim party will take place immediately following the football camp at Central High School.
(To sign up for any of the above events, visit jbrownfoundation.com and click on CONTACT, then in the message field, parents are urged to leave the names of the children and which events for which they’d like to register.
Sunday, July 14: The second annual 502 Step Up 5K run is set for 8 a.m. at Beckley Park. Click here to register.
