Jeffersonville home explosion survivor leaves hospital

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - It's been several weeks since the Capitol Hills neighborhood was rocked by a home explosion that took the life of William Phillips.
In the early morning hours of May 19, a blast powerful enough to awake residents up to 10 miles away originated from Philips' home at 904 Assembly Drive.
Along with his death, there were at least two injuries, including Phillips' wife, Janet, who was reportedly leaving for work at the time of the blast.
According to the family's legal team, Janet has since left the hospital and will soon start rehabilitation. Legal counsel Terry Godspeed said that Janet had been in a medically-induced coma during her hospital stay, adding that her rehabilitation could take months.
"She's had a long road to recovery until now," Godspeed said. "I believe she's just been released from the hospital. Now, she'll go into rehab. She's going to face lifelong obstacles."
Godspeed noted that the efforts of all those who have helped in the process have played a big role in Janet's recovery.
"The community has been with her all the way," Godspeed said. "Their work and thoughts have helped throughout the process."
One such person helping has been neighbor Kenny Payton. The morning of the explosion, Payton said he rushed outside to assess the situation.
"At first, I wasn't really thinking about me," Payton said. "I was thinking about them, because I heard two explosions. The second one made my whole house rock. I looked over, and there was insulation burning in the front yard. I went and got my flashlight, and everything just looked like confetti. It was really bad."
What Payton saw had a major effect on him. The devastation was unlike anything he had ever witnessed before.
"I don't care who you are," Payton said. "You're never ready for something like this. You always say you're prepared, but you're not prepared. Bottom line."
In the aftermath of the blast, Payton and others have helped gather the Phillips' belongings that were scattered throughout the neighborhood. According to Payton, the couple's marriage certificate was found three blocks away from their home.
"I still have more pictures I have to return to them," Payton said. "The reason I did it was because of all this rain we've had. I knew they wouldn't have gotten any pictures at all, so I got stacks of them. At least she'll have something of him and her. I'm still finding pictures."
On Monday morning, crews continued to investigate the scene to figure out exactly what happened in the hours leading up to the explosion. Along with the workers and investigators, legal representation from Vectren and the Phillips were both onsite.
"Here we are today on a joint mission to uncover the truth of exactly what happened here," Phillip's legal counsel Sach Oliver said. "I anticipate that within a matter of weeks, we'll determine the root cause."
Workers pulled the gas system out piece-by-piece to document its condition and test functionality. Once investigators survey each component, a more thorough understanding of the explosion will come to light.
"We are doing testing on the Vectren system so that we can make a determination," Oliver said. "We should now more by the end of July or August."
Vectren's legal representation at the site of the explosion declined to comment.
Payton had strong emotions regarding the situation as a whole, and its investigation. The bottom line, he said, is that a person lost his life.
"Somebody's got to pay for this," Payton said. "There was nothing left. How do you put a value on a person's life? You can't do it. If you're a human being, you can't."
Roughly a dozen homes are still condemned, at least temporarily, while they await inspection. One homeowner, who declined to be interviewed by the News and Tribune, said she would not be returning to her home regardless of what the engineer's report on her house finds.
According to Jeffersonville building commissioner Larry Wallace, he has only received an engineer's report from one home so far. The house, 905 Assembly Drive, sits directly across from the origin of the explosion. Now that the engineer's report has been received and permits have been issued, that property can begin the process of rebuilding.
Additionally, 906 Assembly Drive, the two-story home next door to the Phillips', will likely be torn down, Wallace said.
Aside from that, Wallace said he doesn't have much to report.
“Everything’s moving pretty slowly," Wallace said. "I think the insurance accompanies are dragging their feet."
Wallace said he gave an initial time period of 90 days for those affected to acquire permits and get work started. It's at about the halfway point of that deadline, but Wallace still hasn't seen much activity.
“If they’re not up and running by then, I see some problems,” Wallace said. “We’ll have to start finding out what’s going on.”
