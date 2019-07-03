Kentucky governor raps in new campaign ad dissing Democrats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has released a new campaign ad in response to fundraising letters sent out by Sen. Tim Kaine in support of Bevin’s Democratic challenger Andy Beshear.
In the video the governor raps a message to Kentucky voters.
“Tim Kaine, are you serious?” he says, “You think the voters of Kentucky are delirious?” Story continues below the video.
The governor goes on to attack Kaine and other well-known Democrats, but not necessarily Beshear.
Here’s what Bevin said about a 2016 debate between Kaine and Vice President Mike Pence: “Well, he may tell you he debated but he got obliterated... dominated... annihilated... all his weak ides eviscerated.”
Bevin ends the ad by promoting his friendship with President Donald Trump.
Beshear’s campaign released a statement about the video saying simply, “Once again Matt Bevin has embarrassed both himself and Kentucky.”
