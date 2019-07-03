Laurel County principal killed in head-on crash

LONDON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Laurel County elementary school principal was killed in a crash Monday night around 9:30 p.m.
Police say a Kia Rio was headed north on Old Way Road when it hit a southbound Honda Odyssey van head on.
Drivers of both vehicles were killed.
One of the drivers, Jaime Gilliam, 38, was the principal at Johnson Elementary School.
Her husband and their three kids were also in the car, and were all seriously injured. Two were airlifted to a hospital, but their injuries were not released, according to WKYT.
The other driver, 21-year-old James Johnson, was the only person in his car.
