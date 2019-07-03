Louisville homeless shelter gets upgrade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homeless shelters across Louisville have put out white flags due to the heat, meaning they won’t turn anyone away.
Many of the city’s homeless rely on those shelters daily and one recently got a facelift.
St. Vincent de Paul’s men’s homeless shelter is located at 1034 S. Jackson St.
The building, which used to be a school, is over 100 years old. For many years it’s served as a shelter. St. Vincent de Paul’s Executive Director Ed Wnorowski says the building was long overdue for improvements.
In late February, they started renovations and just finished them. Some of the changes aren’t visible, but they make a huge difference to the people they serve.
Part of the project was an improved HVAC system, up-to-date security system with cameras, not only for the clients to feel safe, but also to keep the facility safe. Other upgrades include renovated restrooms, new flooring, counseling spaces, 20 individual rooms, LED lighting throughout the building, and new, brighter colored paint on the interior and exterior of the building.
“When you have an environment where you feel is safe and is clean, you aren’t questioning what you are about to run into, it really helps form relationships,” Wnorowski said. “It’s through those relationships you will make change in those individual’s lives.”
About 90 men seek shelter at the facility nightly. The renovations cost $270,000. A metro grant covered about $107,000 of that, the rest was donations by companies and private funds.
