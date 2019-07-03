Louisville man arrested in connection to deadly Pennsylvania crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested in connection to a deadly crash Saturday in Greenwich Township, Penn.
Pennsylvania State Police told WAVE 3 News Christopher Cornelius, 41, caused a crash that killed a father and son, and seriously injured another.
A dog was also in the car, but is still missing.
Court documents say used syringes and other drug paraphernalia were found in Cornelius' car.
He was arrested and taken to the Berks County jail. His bail is set at $100,000 and he is set to be back in court on July 8.
