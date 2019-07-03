Louisville youth heading to Master P movie premiere in New Orleans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About a dozen teens and young adults from Louisville are leaving Thursday to be part of a premiere for the newest movie from Master P.
“I Got a Hookup 2” hits theaters Friday - and that's when Christian Butler and several others will join Master P in New Orleans.
Butler won a contest back in February put on by Master P in which her essay was picked over all others.
Master P has been working closely with the Winton & Hiestand Law Group for years, and when they were presented this opportunity to be part of this gesture, they jumped on it.
"It wasn't just something we thought, ‘oh man how are we going to spend the money?’" Chauncey Hiestand said, "It was more of, ‘man we can't wait.’ It was just part of the evolution of our relationship [with Master P]."
The young adults picked for this trip will have all expenses paid. Two Louisville girls, Lamonique Mason and Jayla Ferrell, were even flown to Los Angeles to be part of production earlier this year.
Winton and Hiestand were also part of production, after jokingly asking Master P if they could be in the movie.
"He's a living legend, so sometimes you just need to pinch yourself to say, is this true?" Jeremy Winton said.
Master P told WAVE 3 earlier this year that he wants to give back to Louisville because they were there for his family in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.
He's become a staple in the community since then.
"People need to understand that this is not just someone saying I'm coming up from Hollywood to just offer this to Louisville," community activist Christopher 2X said. "He has become a fabric of the community."
2X said there's also another surprise in the future, adding that one local female artist has been working closely with Master P and his daughter, singer Cymphonique Miller, in order to start a band. 2X did not reveal who the mystery singer was.
To follow more of what the Winton & Hiestand Law Group is doing in the community, follow their Facebook page by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.