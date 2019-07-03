Man shot, killed by Salem Police officer on Washington Co. Fairgrounds property

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting in Salem.
The incident happened near the Washington County Fairgrounds around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a citizen observed a suspicious male on the property, seemingly messing with equipment. That person called Salem Police.
Two officers located the subject in or around Brock Creek on fair property, according to ISP. At some point, one officer felt in jeopardy and fired his weapon, killing the subject.
His identity has not been released.
“Right now, we do know it’s a male subject, other than that we don’t have too much information,” Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said. “So again, it’s very early on in the investigation, that’s one of the questions we want to ask is exactly what happened, why did this happen - all that information. So we’ll be looking into that.”
Though the area is on the edge of town, Huls said people often walk around the property.
“In a small community like this, you know, I grew up in this town myself, so it’s not uncommon to see people walking along the sidewalk here near the fairgrounds, or even kids sometimes can play in the creek, that type of thing - it’s not uncommon. So it doesn’t surprise me. For an adult to be back here, that’s maybe a little bit more peculiar - but again, I wouldn’t say it’s totally out of the ordinary.”
Huls said whether or not the subject had a weapon is being investigated, as well as if there were any witnesses. Part of that investigation is the collection of evidence at the scene and determining if there is any footage that can be looked at.
The names of the two officers involved in the incident have not been released. Both will be placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.
More information is expected to be released Tuesday.
