Pass the Cash: Co-workers step up to help Louisville woman travel for heart surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a group effort that led us to the Smyrna neighborhood of Louisville. The A&R team at Papa John’s was majorly concerned about their colleague and friend, Sharon.
“She had a test and she ended up being in the hospital last December and she has been off work since December,” Debbie Frazier, Sharon’s co-worker, said. “She’s got a potentially life-threatening issue.”
Sharon went into heart failure and the care she required at times was far from home.
“Every time she has to go get a test at these facilities it’s out of pocket for hotel, out of pocket for food,” Frazier said. “She’s raising her grandson.”
There have been seven months so far of test, travel, surgery and more while fighting to regain her health and also thinking of her family.
WAVE 3 News was happy to help by donating the first $300, with an addition of $20 from Frazier. Another $20 from Riverview Festival, a family in Louisville and from Hilton Garden Inn on Crittenden Drive gives us an extra $290, for a $590 total to pass to Sharon.
Sharon was expecting to see her friends, but not a camera. She told us she has seen Pass the Cash, so we didn’t have to explain much.
“Oh, this is gonna pay for the whole trip,” Sharon said. “That is the goal. Thank you so much. Thank you so much.”
The surprise was unexpected, unbelievable and right on time for her family, seeing as her next surgery is just a few days away.
“I had three aneurysms on my aorta that had to be fixed,” she explained. “One’s been fixed at Cleveland Clinic, so it’s been kinda rough. The next one I have to go to University of North Carolina.”
The money will be a big help, allowing Sharon’s family to focus on her health.
“'Cause traveling expenses, hotel for my husband - he doesn’t get paid when he’s off work. This is tremendous help,” she said.
If you’d like to Pass the Cash, click or tap here to nominate someone deserving. Remember you cannot give it to family and you can’t keep it. You will be notified if selected.
